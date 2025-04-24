Marines Surpass 1,000 MQ-9A Flight Hours

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. has announced that the U.S. Marine Corps has passed more than 1,000 flight hours with MQ-9A unmanned aircraft in support of service-level training exercises and weapons and tactics instructor courses.

This involved a combined aircrew of Marines and GA-ASI personnel, highlighting the effectiveness of the MQ-9A platform within the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) and the MAGTF Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) Program.

These exercises showcased the capabilities of the MQ-9A by integrating new technologies such as the SkyTower networking support pod, Automatic Identification System, latest-generation Lynx multi-mode radar and various other tactical networks and capabilities.

The joint teams conducted satellite launch and recovery activities operating out of a strategic expeditionary landing field near Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, CA, demonstrating the platform’s precision targeting and reconnaissance abilities in realistic training scenarios.

Previously, an uncrewed aircraft required a crew positioned at the airfield where it was operating to fly it for takeoff via direct line-of-site radio link. Then a mission crew could take over the aircraft from anywhere via satellite.

Today, satellite launch and recovery means the main Marine mission crew, which can be sited anywhere, flies the aircraft from takeoff via the satellite link. This capability, validated in the Marine Corps operations, enables flexibility and expands the locations from which units can operate.

A key element of these exercises also included live-fire training and comprehensive mission planning, networked communications and multi-domain coordination. These events provided experience in integrating the MQ-9A into complex, distributed combat scenarios across the full range of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations.

From supporting maneuver elements with real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to validating command and control networks, the MQ-9A demonstrated its adaptability and operational value. This underscores the platform’s role in enhancing situational awareness, mission execution and overall effectiveness across the battlespace.

“Reaching 1,000 flight hours for these rigorous training exercises alongside our Marine Corps and Air Force partners is a testament to the reliability and adaptability of the MQ-9A platform,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander.

Alexander continued, “This achievement highlights the power of collaboration and the critical role the MQ-9A can play in supporting the MAGTF’s mission readiness.”

These events showcased the MQ-9A’s ability to support distributed operations, extend sensor coverage and provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in support of dynamic mission sets.

To date, GA-ASI has delivered 17 MQ-9A UAS to USMC. The USMC awaits delivery of three additional aircraft by the end of this year.