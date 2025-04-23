Tecnam Delivers P2012 STOL to FLN FRISIA-Luftverkehr GmbH Norddeich

Tecnam announced that FLN FRISIA-Luftverkehr GmbH Norddeich (Inselflieger) has taken delivery of a Tecnam P2012 STOL.

Designed for Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) operations, the Tecnam P2012 STOL is an ideal fit for Inselflieger’s mission of providing modern, roomier, more capable, comfortable and efficient safe transportation between the mainland and the islands.

The amenities on board and cabin layout ensure an improved experience for both pilots and passengers, and the advanced avionics offer additional safety. With Tecnam’s technical support, the P2012 STOL integrates into the existing fleet while ensuring efficient maintenance and long-term operational reliability.

Nominated Person Continuing Airworthiness at Inselflieger Bruno Warkentin stated, “We are very excited about the collaboration with Tecnam. Our initial focus will be on integrating the P2012 STOL into our operations, and once we successfully achieve this, we see significant potential for the future. However, what we’ve seen from Tecnam so far has already impressed us.”

CEO of Tecnam Paolo Pascale said, “We are delighted to welcome Inselflieger to the Tecnam family. The P2012 STOL was designed to meet the needs of operators who require superior performance in challenging environments, and we are confident that it will serve Inselflieger’s routes exceptionally well. We look forward to supporting their success with this aircraft and beyond.”

P2012 Sales and Business Development Manager of Tecnam Francesco Sferra stated, “This delivery and entry in service is an additional testament to the impressive achievements of the P2012 aircraft series. The P2012 STOL, specifically designed to accomplish commercial operations from the shortest and most demanding runways in the world, brings to the market enhanced capabilities, improved comfort, added safety and a multi mission configuration that spans from Passengers to Freight transportation, as well as Air Ambulance missions and now also Special Missions. We are proud to enlist among our premium customers also the dedicated and passionate FLN team.”