Saudia Group Orders 10 Airbus A330neo Aircraft for flyadeal

Saudia Group has placed an order with Airbus for 10 A330-900 aircraft for its subsidiary flyadeal. It marks the first widebody order for the subsidiary and allows for new long-haul services and enhanced passenger experience.

The agreement was announced at a signing ceremony held at Airbus’ facilities in Toulouse in the presence of His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia Group, Christian Scherer, CEO commercial aircraft at Airbus, Saleh Eid, vice president of fleet management and agreements at Saudia Group and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP sales commercial aircraft at Airbus.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar stated, "This deal marks a pivotal milestone in our ambitious strategy to modernize and expand our fleet. It builds on last year’s historic deal with Airbus for 105 aircraft. This step aligns with our national strategies under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to connect 250 destinations and facilitate the travel of over 330 million travelers and 150 million tourists by 2030”.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry said, “Saudia Group’s A330neo order for flyadeal marks a key step in advancing the Kingdom’s aviation ambition to unlock long-haul markets and attract new customers. The A330neo’s proven versatility, new generation efficiency, and excellent passenger experience will perfectly support Saudia Group’s strategic growth and solidify their position as a global aviation leader. We look forward to seeing the versatile champion fly in flyadeal colors."

Saudia Group ordered 105 Airbus aircraft, including 54 A321neo aircraft for flyadeal in May 2024. Currently, flyadeal operates a fleet of 37 A320 Family aircraft and Saudia a fleet of 93 A320 Family and A330 aircraft.

Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm / 13,300 km non-stop. The A330neo features the Airspace cabin, which includes more individual space, enlarged overhead bins, a new lighting system and access to in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.