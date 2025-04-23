Magnetic MRO To Offer Year-Round Aircraft Painting Services

In response to increased demand, together with new hangar facilities set for completion this year, the Tallinn-based Magnetic MRO announces its painting service extension, shifting from summer seasons to a full-year provision.

The 2852-square-meter-sized hangar is built and equipped for aircraft painting, allowing it to accommodate all narrowbody aircraft types, including Airbus A321 and Boeing 737 MAX 10.

“Up until now, our capacity has been regularly occupied with serving up to 10 aircraft per summer season. This expansion will allow us to increase this number to approximately 250% annually. Having a dedicated setting and a well-experienced team enables us to offer our clients various painting services with the highest quality of workmanship and attention to detail,” shared Rihards Priedkalns, painting department manager at Magnetic MRO.

With the slot availability starting from the first quarter of 2026, the services on offer include painting commercial and VIP aircraft, chemical and mechanical stripping and livery neutralization.

Since the facility was purpose-built as a paint shop and renovated last year, it offers an adjustable scaffolding system, LED lighting and all other necessary equipment installed for a full scope of painting operations.

“Having services such as painting at an increased availability serves not only the convenience aspect but also introduces a seamless customer experience, where all other services and expertise combined operate as a one-stop shop, without the need to change the location or company of your service provider,” added Priedkalns.