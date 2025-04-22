Gulfstream Fleet Amasses 700 City-Pair Speed Records

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced its fleet has achieved 700 city-pair speed records with a Gulfstream G700 flight from Taipei to Miami. This flight commemorates the 50-year anniversary of Gulfstream’s first U.S. National Aeronautic Association (NAA) accredited speed record, set in 1975 by the Gulfstream GII.

The G700 traveled 7,740 nautical miles/14,334 kilometers in 14 hours and 38 minutes at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.87 during its April 1 flight from Taipei to Miami. Gulfstream’s first speed record in 1975 was set by the GII on a flight from St. John’s, Antigua, to Dakar, Senegal.

“The last 50 years have showcased remarkable innovation and advancements in the Gulfstream fleet as we continue to raise the bar in business aviation for speed, efficiency, range and cabin comfort,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

Burns continued, “Gulfstream has a long tradition of introducing new technologies and capabilities with each new aircraft generation, and the G700 is no exception with its next-generation flight deck technology and combination of speed, range and cabin size. This latest accomplishment once again proves, in real-time demonstration, that our aircraft give customers the advantage of traveling farther faster than any other aircraft in the industry.”

The performance capabilities of the G700 can be attributed to the combination of Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, Gulfstream-designed advanced aerodynamics and the high-speed winglet introduced on the aircraft.The G700 is also outfitted with the Predictive Landing Performance System and dual head-up display featuring Gulfstream’s new Combined Vision System (CVS) that unites Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) and Synthetic Vision System (SVS) in a single image.

After one year in service, the G700 has surpassed 80 city-pair speed records, a rate faster than the Gulfstream G650 and G650ER, which now contribute more than 130 speed records to the Gulfstream fleet.