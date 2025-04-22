Air Central Signs StandardAero for CFM56-7B MRO Support

StandardAero has been selected by Chinese cargo airline China Central Longhao Airlines Co., Ltd.—operating as Air Central—to provide CFM International CFM56-7B engine MRO services in support of its fleet of Boeing 737-800BCF freighter aircraft.

StandardAero’s Winnipeg, MB facility in Canada inducted an initial Air Central CFM56-7B engine for a performance restoration shop visit (PRSV) last month.

StandardAero is a CFM-authorized CFM56-7B MRO provider, supporting operators worldwide from two full-service overhaul facilities in Winnipeg, Canada and DFW-Fort Worth International Airport, USA.

The company provides a range of additional services for the CFM56 family, including component repair and overhaul capabilities through StandardAero’s Component Repair Services (CRS) segment; engine, module and used serviceable material (USM) asset management support through PTS Aviation; and engine health monitoring (EHM) data analysis services.

Commenting on the announcement for China Central Longhao Airlines, Chief Engineer Mr. Yi Yunyuan said, “We are very pleased to have reached a cooperation with StandardAero, becoming the first Chinese customer to introduce CFM56-7B engine maintenance services. StandardAero's professional expertise and global service network will provide us with strong support, helping us further enhance the operational efficiency and safety of our fleet. We believe that this collaboration will lay a solid foundation for the future development of China Central Longhao.”

StandardAero Senior Vice President – Sales, Marketing & Customers Will Pitcher said, “StandardAero is honored to have been selected to provide Air Central with CFM56-7B MRO services in support of its domestic and international cargo operations. China accounts for over 20% of the global installed CFM56-7B fleet, with over 2,600 engines in service, and StandardAero is proud to support the country’s Boeing 737NG operators—including Air Central—with responsive, cost-effective CAAC-approved engine MRO solutions.”