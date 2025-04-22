AAR and Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Sign Supply Chain Alliance

AAR CORP. and the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Aviation’s Supply Center in Richmond, Virginia, signed a Supply Chain Alliance charter, formalizing a commitment to strengthening joint support of the nation’s warfighter. AAR is DLA Richmond’s first Supply Chain Alliance partner.

The charter is intended to maximize efficiencies during the DLA procurement process by providing AAR with a centralized resource for contract quote, award and execution.

By focusing on partnerships that add agility and resilience to logistics support, AAR will manage the supply chain through its distribution services to meet the needs of DLA Aviation in support of the warfighter’s readiness.

This charter follows a Supply Chain Alliance executed by AAR and DLA Maritime in September of 2024, under which the partners are striving to enhance readiness by implementing a strategic stocking approach and expediting the process of awarding work.



“AAR is honored to be selected as DLA Richmond’s first Supply Chain Alliance partner. This opportunity will enable efficient operational execution, which will further advance strategic readiness and the broader National Defense Strategy,” said Frank Landrio, AAR’s senior vice president of distribution.