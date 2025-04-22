Phenix Jet Cayman Secures Business Jet Transition Registration from Singapore

Phenix Jet Cayman has managed the first-ever temporary registration for a business jet in the Asia-Pacific region. The registration, approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI), was completed at Singapore’s Seletar Airport in five business days.

This process highlights Phenix Jet’s expertise and CAACI’s responsiveness in managing complex regulatory procedures.

Transition Registration eases the aircraft transaction and ownership change process which allows aircraft to legally operate globally during changes in ownership or registration, reducing delays and allowing more flexible delivery locations. It also ensures an adequate Export Certificate of Airworthiness for all other regulator bodies.

Phenix Jet Cayman is officially approved to manage these transition registry projects, helping to speed up aircraft transitions and minimize downtime.

“This is a first for Asia-Pacific and a big step in improving global flexibility for aircraft owners and operators,” said Andrew Svoboda, CEO of Phenix Jet Cayman, “We’re proud to lead the way in offering real solutions to modern aviation challenges as it is a trademark of Phenix Jet Cayman.”



“We are very pleased with the successful transition of another aircraft to a new operator. The speed and efficiency of this process highlight the strength of our aircraft transition procedures and the high level of cooperation involved. Phenix Jet’s professionalism and strong regional expertise proved beneficial in this transaction. The results achieved in Singapore reinforce our commitment to expanding the Cayman Islands Aircraft Registry’s presence in Asia, and we look forward to building more partnerships across the region as we continue to grow globally,” said P.H. Richard Smith, director-general, Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands.