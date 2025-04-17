Magnetic MRO Completes 900th C-Check

Magnetic MRO has announced the completion of its 900th base maintenance check, performing it for Scandinavian Airlines (SAS).

Completing a six-year base maintenance check on A320neo family aircraft is a testament to the partnership and the expanding scale of maintenance operations over the years.

Base Maintenance Director at Magnetic MRO Sergei Shkolnik says, "This 900th check is another significant accomplishment for Magnetic MRO’s base maintenance. The project signifies the increase in pace: it has taken 11 years to reach the first 300 checks, 6 years to go from 300 to 600 checks, and 4.5 years to complete 900.”

Shkolnik adds, “Another noteworthy nuance of this 900th check is that it is performed on new generation A320neo family aircraft, which form the backbone of the European aviation single-aisle commercial fleet for the coming future."

The collaboration with SAS and Magnetic MRO began in 2003, with hundreds of checks completed on different aircraft models since.