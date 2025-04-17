Lear 60 and 60XR Jets Debut PMA-Approved LED Cabin Lighting System from PWI

Lear 60/60XR jets now have an upgrade path for modern cabin lighting with PWI’s PMA-approved LED system. This new downwash cabin lighting system features LED lighting technology and eliminates the need for high-voltage fluorescent light power supplies.

This new LED cabin lighting system replaces the power inverters and the fluorescent light tubes. The removal of the high voltage required by the original fluorescents also eliminates the potential for electrical and radio interference.

PWI’s new LED cabin downwash lighting uses the original aircraft lighting wiring. LEDs also provide instant-on cold weather performance, with no buzzing or flickering.

“PWI fluorescents have fulfilled the role of cabin lighting for decades—in fact PWI has built cabin lighting for more than 50 years,” says Robi Lorik, PWI president and CEO.

Lorik continues, “PWI is bringing LED technology to early business jets, renewing the cabin experience in Citation, Falcon, and Hawker/Beechjet 400/400A jets as well as Pilatus PC-12 and King Air turboprops. The latest addition of the Learjet 60 joins the Lear 35 and 36 we received PMA approval for in the summer of 2024,”

“The addition of PWI cabin LED lighting creates an environment that inspires productivity and generally enhances the whole passenger experience,” Lorik adds.

PWI cabin LED lighting systems offer a 100,000-hour service life, create no heat and require no maintenance. The LED cabin light installation reuses the original aircraft lighting wiring and draws power from the aircraft-supplied 28 volts, without high voltage fluorescent light power inverters.

A single LED cabin lighting system serves both the Learjet 60 and 60XR aircraft. The PWI fluorescent light parts replaced by the LED system are: 7300121-XXX and 7300180-XXX lights as well as the 6900115-000 PWI fluorescent light power supply.

All LED cabin lighting systems have a three-year PWI warranty.