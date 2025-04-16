Aer Lingus to Install R3 by RECARO Aircraft Seating on A321XLR

RECARO Aircraft Seating (RECARO) and Aer Lingus have partnered to include the R3 in their new A321XLR aircraft.

With the R3 long-range economy class seat, passengers will have access to an enhanced living space and comfort features. These include a six-way adjustable headrest with integrated neck support, as well as comfort cushions and arm rests.

The seats have custom Aer Lingus dress covers, a shamrock insignia and a composite backrest with integrated monitor and USB charging ports. All aisle seats include the redesigned RECARO patented steward step, facilitating easier access to overhead bins for both passengers and flight crew.

The R3 weighs nearly two kilograms less than its predecessor. The integration of a lighter, more sustainable seat aligns with the decarbonization across International Airlines Group (IAG) operations, of which Aer Lingus is part.

“At RECARO, we take pride in developing lightweight seating solutions that integrate seamlessly into the overall sustainability plans of our customers like Aer Lingus,” says Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding.

Hiller adds, “The R3 not only enhances passenger comfort but supports our joint efforts towards a sustainable future. This partnership marks a significant milestone as we introduce the R3 into Aer Lingus’ A321XLR fleet.”

Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer Susanne Carberry says, “The RECARO R3 seat ensures that customers flying on Aer Lingus' state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR aircraft enjoy enhanced comfort, space and convenience as they fly.”

Carberry continues, “With its lightweight design, the R3 perfectly balances sustainability and functionality. Featuring adjustable leather headrests, integrated neck support, USB charging ports, and a sleek, modern design, the R3’s innovative design helps Aer Lingus live up to our mission to deliver a seamless and relaxing journey for every customer.”