Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 Granted Type Certification in Mongolia

The Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 have been awarded type acceptance certificates by the Mongolia Civil Aviation Authority (MCAA). This begins the introduction of the advanced E-Jets E2 family into Mongolia’s aviation market.

The certification follows assessments by MCAA, aligning with global aviation standards already met by the aircraft through certifications from the FAA (US), EASA (Europe), ANAC (Brazil), CAAS (Singapore) and CAAC (China).

“We thank the Mongolia Civil Aviation Authority for their diligent assessment and confidence in Embraer’s aircraft,” said Martyn Holmes, chief commercial officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Holmes added, “Certification paves the way for more business opportunities as we continue to expand our footprint in Mongolia. The E2 is ready to be a strategic asset for Mongolian carriers seeking to modernize their fleets and grow their networks. We look forward to supporting Mongolia’s growing aviation market with these game-changing aircraft.”

Embraer’s presence in Mongolia began in 2018, when ERJ 145 entered service with Aero Mongolia. In 2019, Hunnu Air added two E190s to its fleet to serve domestic and international routes between Mongolia and neighboring countries/regions.

Most recently, in 2023, Hunnu Air launched direct services between Ulaanbaatar and Beijing Daxing using E-Jets. These milestones underscore Embraer’s partnership with Mongolian airlines in advancing the nation’s aviation capabilities.