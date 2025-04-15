LOTAMS Named Europe’s First Embraer E2 Authorized Service Center

Embraer has announced that LOTAMS will become Europe’s first Embraer Authorized Service Centre (EASC) for the E2 aircraft family following completion of the authorization and audit process conducted by the Polish Civil Aviation Authority.

LOTAMS has bases across Poland serving some of the world’s largest airlines. LOTAMS will be the first EASC in Europe for E2 aircraft—providing routine checks, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, and component repairs.

After working together for 10 years, Embraer and LOTAMS formalized their MRO relationship in 2012, with LOTAMS achieving EASC status for ERJ-145 and first-generation E-Jet aircraft.

Since then, LOTAMS has supplied Embraer E-Jets from airlines across Europe, with an average of 250,000 hours/year in heavy and line maintenance checks—around three million hours to date. LOTAMS currently has five bays dedicated to E-Jet maintenance and plans to add more to service Europe’s growing E2 fleet.

“Thank you for the opportunity to participate in this project and to certify our facilities as an authorized E2 aircraft maintenance center. This continues the long-standing cooperation established at the inception of LOTAMS. With the certification process complete, we are ready to provide maintenance services for the E2 fleet across Europe” comments Ewa Kołowiecka, CEO of LOTAMS.

“Our collaboration with LOTAMS spans decades and has resulted in millions of hours of high-quality work. Given this strong and enduring relationship with the Polish MRO, it is only fitting that LOTAMS becomes Europe’s first E2-qualified EASC. We warmly welcome LOTAMS and look forward to seeing E2 fleet maintenance checks carried out in the Polish capital” says Carlos Naufel, president and CEO, Embraer Services & Support.