Satair and HAECO Group Sign Strategic Supply Agreement

Satair and HAECO Group have signed a new strategic supply agreement at MRO Americas 2025 in Atlanta. This agreement focuses on the supply of expendables for all operating companies under the HAECO Group.

The partnership is designed to create a streamlined and reliable supply chain, giving HAECO access to expendable materials that align with its operational requirements. This agreement will also reduce administration and material management costs while mitigating Aircraft on Ground (AOG) risks.

Chief Commercial Officer of Satair Paul Lochab commented, “We are excited to strengthen our relationship with HAECO Group and continue supporting them as a reliable partner in their global supply chain and material management operations.”

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Satair, who has proven to be a dependable and valued partner over the years. This agreement not only aligns with our strategic goals to optimize material management but also enhances our ability to deliver superior service to our customers by ensuring they receive timely and reliable support,” said Christian Pinter, general manager of group procurement at HAECO.