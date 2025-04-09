Azorra Partners with Delta Material Services (DMS) to Alleviate Global Supply Chain Issues

Azorra and Delta Material Services (DMS) have entered into a strategic agreement to part out a used Airbus A220-300 aircraft to help alleviate the parts shortages contributing to global Aircraft on Ground (AOG) challenges.

The former EGYPTAIR aircraft, which has been delivered and is currently undergoing teardown, is being used to support the repair needs of Delta Air Lines’ fleet and other airlines worldwide by providing A220-300 parts.

In addition, Azorra is leasing the engines to Delta to support Delta’s existing A220 fleet. Azorra is the first lessor to develop such a solution for the A220.

Azorra President Ron Baur says, “This strategic partnership with DMS is a clear example of Azorra’s creativity in helping alleviate the challenges seen across commercial aviation today. Airlines globally are working through AOG disruptions and we’re proud to play a role in helping our partners overcome these.”

Baur adds, “We’re big believers in the Airbus A220 and it remains a highly valuable and important asset to Azorra. Parting out this used airframe and leasing its engine is a creative solution that will generate long-term opportunity for the A220 to continue to thrive. We are honored to partner with an industry leader such as DMS to create this win-win result for our A220 customers.”

DMS Vice President of Maintenance Operations Mike McBride says, “Our collaboration with Azorra is vital to ensuring we minimize the disruption caused by the parts shortages and supply chain issues our industry faces. This innovative approach highlights the value of working with our stakeholders to share ideas and address current challenges to benefit all parties.”