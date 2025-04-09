Alton Predicts Global MRO Spend to Hit $153 Billion by 2035

Global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) spend is projected to grow 1.9% annually over the next decade, rising from $124 billion to $153 billion, according to Alton Aviation Consultancy’s new 2025-2035 Global MRO Demand Forecast.

According to Alton’s report, North America MRO demand will grow 2.7% annually, driven by engine-related costs and the modifications segment. Asia Pacific will remain the largest market, accounting for more than one third of total global MRO spend by 2035.

Adam Guthorn, report co-author and managing director in Alton’s New York office, says, “Demand for MRO remains robust, despite global supply chain pressures driving up costs for MROs. Airlines are prioritizing capacity growth to meet rising passenger demand, and with fewer retirements, older, more maintenance-intensive aircraft are remaining in service longer."

Guthorn continues, "At the same time, the fleet is becoming increasingly reliant on new-generation engines, many of which are experiencing early reliability issues. Combined with OEM production delays and inflation in labor and materials, this is fueling a strong MRO market.”

Alan Lim, report co-author and director in Alton’s Singapore office, adds, “Engine maintenance continues to dominate MRO spend, accounting for nearly half of all expenditures, driven by new-generation engine durability issues. Meanwhile, cabin modifications are emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments, with spending set to grow from $4.3 billion in 2025 to $6.6 billion by 2035, as airlines upgrade fleets and enhance passenger experience.”

Lim cautions that economic and geopolitical uncertainties could introduce volatility into this year’s MRO forecast.

Lim says, “While demand remains strong, risks of an economic recession and ongoing geopolitical tensions persist. An increase in global trade friction led by U.S. tariffs could threaten global economic recovery, impacting aircraft utilization and MRO demand.”