AviLease Signs Agreement With Turkish Airlines for 8 Airbus A320neo Aircraft

AviLease announced that it has signed strategic agreements with Turkish Airlines for long-term leases of eight Airbus A320neo aircraft. Two of the aircraft have already been delivered, with the remaining six scheduled for delivery throughout 2025.

AviLease’s Chief Executive Officer Edward O’Byrne commented, “We thank the Turkish Airlines team for their partnership, and we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship. These aircraft will support Turkish Airlines’ growth plans while contributing to their fleet modernization strategy and sustainability goals.”

As of today, AviLease’s portfolio consists of 200 owned and managed aircraft, including purchase commitments, on lease to 48 airlines.