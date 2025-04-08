Barfield Celebrates 80 Years of Business in Aviation Maintenance

Barfield is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2025, marking eight decades in the aviation maintenance industry.

Founded in 1945 by James W. Barfield, the company has grown from a family-owned business to a nationally recognized provider of MRO services and ground support test equipment (GSTE).

Barfield's journey began with Mr. Barfield's vision to provide high-quality aircraft maintenance services to an expanding industry. Over the years, Barfield has expanded its capabilities and reach, operating in four cities across the United States: Miami, Phoenix, Louisville and Atlanta.

Barfield offers comprehensive support programs for various aircraft types, including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, ATR and Embraer. The company’s services encompass component repair and overhaul, airline programs, distribution, GSTE, rotables and trading, and UAV support.

In 2014, Barfield became part of the AFI KLM E&M network. Today, with a workforce of over 430 employees, Barfield continues to serve commercial, regional and cargo operators across North, Central and South America, Europe, and other regions of the world.

Chief Executive Officer of Barfield Gilles Mercier said, "We are honored to continue building on such a remarkable foundation. Few companies reach an 80-year milestone—a testament to our resilience and agility over the years. This incredible journey has been made possible by the trust of our valued customers and business partners, as well as the dedication and talent of our exceptional team.”