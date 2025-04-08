ITP Aero Accelerates Growth in MRO Business at MRO Americas

ITP Aero is continuing to accelerate its growth in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector, setting a target to increase its MRO business to 20-25% of total ITP Aero revenues.

This goal is part of ITP Aero's strategy to enhance its global position in the aerospace market through strategic investments, innovative technologies and global expansion.

ITP Aero is also attending MRO Americas jointly with BP Aero for the first time since BP Aero joined the ITP Aero family.

In addition, BP Aero has been recognized by The145.com organization, receiving the Top Shop Award in the Best Engine Component Repair category. This award highlights BP Aero's expertise and service quality.

ITP Aero has also recently opened its Advanced Manufacturing Aerospace Center (ADMIRE), a facility dedicated to additive manufacturing, foundry and simulation processes, repair development, and digitalization.

Executive Vice President of ITP Aero’s MRO Business Alan Jones commented, "As part of our continued growth strategy, ITP Aero has set clear objectives for 2025 that will shape the future of our MRO business. Our strategic focus includes securing key collaborations with Tier 1 players and ensuring our participation in critical engine programs. These actions, along with ongoing investments in cutting-edge technologies, will ensure ITP Aero remains a trusted partner, providing world-class aftermarket services across the entire lifecycle of our products."