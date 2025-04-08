Trax to Enable SIA Engineering Company’s New MRO Facility in Malaysia

Trax has announced it will enable the fully digital maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) platform of SIA Engineering Company’s (SIAEC) heavy maintenance facility in Malaysia.

With Trax’s eMRO and eMobility products, operational processes at SIAEC’s Base Maintenance Malaysia (BMM) will be entirely digital, including MRO planning, task execution, release management and costing.

The facility will benefit from:

Paperless task execution: Trax’s TaskControl application will support the facility by eliminating paper-based workflows and allowing electronic task card execution, increased speed and accuracy and compliance in maintenance operations.

Trax’s TaskControl application will support the facility by eliminating paper-based workflows and allowing electronic task card execution, increased speed and accuracy and compliance in maintenance operations. Expedited check packages: The use of Trax products will reduce turnaround time for maintenance events via a fully digital check package process.

The use of Trax products will reduce turnaround time for maintenance events via a fully digital check package process. Optimized resource planning: Trax’s Production Control application will optimize manpower allocation and slot planning processes.

Trax’s Production Control application will optimize manpower allocation and slot planning processes. Comprehensive inventory and tool management: Trax’s eMRO platform will manage all aspects of inventory, warehouse and tooling, providing maintenance teams with access to real-time information on part availability and tool utilization.

Trax’s eMRO platform will manage all aspects of inventory, warehouse and tooling, providing maintenance teams with access to real-time information on part availability and tool utilization. Contract and cost management: eMRO will facilitate contract management and introduce digital invoicing.

“Developing a new facility that is entirely paperless from the onset marks a significant milestone for Trax, SIAEC and the industry as a whole,” said Andrew Schmidt, Trax’s executive vice president.

“Trax’s suite of cloud-based products will advance seamless and efficient planning, control, and execution processes at BMM,” said Jeremy Yew, SVP of Base Maintenance, “When BMM commences operations, this modern, digital MRO facility will support our commitment to quality, safety and operational reliability for our global customers.”