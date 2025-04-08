Bombardier Global 8000 in Final Assembly and Progressing on Schedule

Bombardier announced that its Global 8000 business jet program is progressing to plan, with its first Global 8000 production aircraft continuing in the assembly phase in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Canada.

Major components from Bombardier facilities were delivered, and the aircraft is progressing through the manufacturing process toward planned entry-into-service (EIS) in 2025.

“Bombardier’s Global 8000 possesses outstanding short-field capabilities, with the ability to access smaller airports other aircraft in its category can’t access. This helps make it the clear choice for discerning owners and operators who prioritize convenience and flexibility,” said Stephen McCullough, senior vice president, engineering and product development, Bombardier.

McCullough continued, “This impressive aircraft will be the fastest and longest-range purpose-built business aircraft ever built, and its rare combination of innovation, performance and comfort will allow our customers to reach new heights in their business aviation experience.”

As the manufacturing process ramps up, Bombardier’s Flight Test Centre in Wichita recently put the Global 8000 aircraft through testing missions to Europe.

“The first Global 8000 production aircraft is steadily progressing through final assembly, and we are on track to meet our targets for this incredible aircraft—the industry’s fastest and most impressive ultra-long-range business jet,” said David Murray, executive vice president, manufacturing, IT and Bombardier operational excellence system.

Murray added, “Our engineering and production teams continue to display unmatched levels of commitment, innovation and expertise at all stages of the manufacturing process.”

The new Global 8000 business jet has a range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.94.

The Global 8000 will also feature four true living spaces and a separate crew rest area. The business jet will have the longest seated length size in its class.