Primoco UAV Secures Military and Civilian Certifications for One 150 Unmanned Aircraft

Primoco UAV SE has become the first unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer to obtain both NATO military certification and EASA authorization under a Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) for its medium-sized flagship One 150 aircraft.

The One 150 model is currently the only UAV in its class, with a take-off weight of 150 kg, certified under the NATO standard STANAG 4703. This military standard eliminates the need for complex approvals in each operational market, enabling NATO member states to deploy the One 150 aircraft immediately.

"Nearly 40 engineers, designers, verification experts and pilot-operators dedicated five years to demonstrating that our aircraft meets the most stringent requirements for operations in shared airspace with manned military aircraft and other certified UAVs," said Ladislav Semetkovský, founder and CEO of Primoco UAV.

The certification process involved 200 test verifications, over 170 test flights and approximately 50 ground tests.

"We compiled 28,000 pages of documentation, recorded 500 hours of video footage and 123 GB of data. This illustrates both the challenge of obtaining this certification and the competitive advantage it provides our company," Semetkovský added.

In addition to military certification, Primoco UAV has also secured an EASA Light UAS Operator Certificate at the SAIL III level, awarded by the Czech Republic's Civil Aviation Authority.

This certification enables the company to operate the One 150 over urban areas with population densities of up to 5,000 people per square kilometer, subject to compliance with specified risk mitigation measures.

"This certification is the seal of approval for our high-tech level capabilities and ability to meet the highest regulatory standards. Such skills allow us to develop advanced UAV solutions for environments where most unmanned aircraft are prohibited or require complicated exemptions. It also enables us to operate in shared airspace alongside manned aircraft, offering operational versatility," said Semetkovský.

The One 150 model remains the only UAV in its category to hold these certifications.

The civilian certification enables the One 150 to perform critical services, such as emergency response providing mobile signals during blackouts, floods or fires, and the calibration of airport guidance systems in densely populated areas at a lower cost than manned alternatives.