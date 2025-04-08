GA-ASI Expands Targeting Capability for MQ-9B SeaGuardian

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has demonstrated software that will provide in-flight target updates to enable the MQ-9B SeaGuardian unmanned aircraft system (UAS) to close gaps on maritime targets.

In a recent ground test, GA-ASI sent sensor data to the missile via Link 16 messaging. The software was validated in a systems integration lab and is gearing up for a live-fire demonstration later this year.

“We continue to build on the innovative capabilities of SeaGuardian for the U.S. Navy,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander, “The targeting we’ve demonstrated will be especially valuable in contested environments, enabling an unmanned asset like SeaGuardian to be used for higher-risk missions instead of putting manned assets at risk.”

Being able to fire and use SeaGuardian for targeting will enhance the aircraft’s mission set. GA-ASI first showcased its targeting capability for SeaGuardian during the U.S. Navy’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024.

SeaGuardian is a maritime derivative of GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian. It remains the first UAS to offer multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting (ISR&T) as an internal payload that can search the ocean’s surface and its depths in support of fleet operations.

The MQ-9B SeaGuardian also delivers high-end maritime capabilities at a lower cost than traditional manned maritime platforms.