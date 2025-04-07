Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Completes First Piloted Hydrogen-Powered Helicopter Flight

Canadian Advanced Air Mobility (CAAM) National Board member Unither Bioélectronique has completed the world’s first flight demonstration of a piloted hydrogen-powered helicopter.

The flight took place at Roland-Désourdy Airport in Bromont, Québec on March 27, 2025. This the first flight demonstration of a piloted hydrogen-powered helicopter globally and Canada’s first piloted hydrogen-powered flight.

The successful three-minute, 16-second flight validated the capabilities of a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) hydrogen fuel cell system to support the power demands of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) flight.

“Our first test flight successfully demonstrated the hover and maneuver capabilities of our innovative hydrogen powertrain,” said Mikaël Cardinal, vice president, program management & business development, organ delivery systems for Unither Bioélectronique.

“Our next phase of development will focus on integrating a liquid hydrogen storage system, which we believe is an essential technology for enabling our extended-range missions to deliver manufactured organ alternatives to patients in need,” Cardinal added.

The flight is part of Project Proticity, a joint initiative between Unither Bioélectronique and Robinson Helicopter Company focused on accelerating zero-emission aviation through the use of hybrid hydrogen-electric propulsion systems.

The successful demonstration—performed by test pilot Ric Webb under an experimental flight permit from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA)—utilized an experimental Robinson R44 Raven II equipped with a dual PEM fuel cell/battery hybrid powertrain, with approximately 90% of the flight’s energy coming from hydrogen fuel cells.

“This historic achievement proves that clean aviation isn’t a distant dream—it’s a present-day reality taking flight right here in Canada,” said JR Hammond, executive director of CAAM.

Hammond continued, “Unither’s success is a shining example of the innovation happening across our ecosystem and demonstrates how Canadian leadership is shaping the global future of zero-emission air mobility.”