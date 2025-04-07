Aviation Clean Air Signs Long Term Agreement with Gulfstream

Aviation Clean Air (ACA) recently announced that it has completed a long-term agreement with Gulfstream for the installation of ACA’s patented Ionization Purification System on Gulfstream aircraft, including the Gulfstream G700 and Gulfstream G800. The agreement also includes the installation of the ACA system by Gulfstream on in-service models.

“We are appreciative that this agreement ensures the ACA system will be available on Gulfstream aircraft for many years to come,” said Howard Hackney, ACA managing member, “Our system is the only proactive system that immediately rids the cabin and cockpit of 99.9% of airborne and surface pathogens, improves interior air quality and neutralizes many VOCs.”

The ACA system’s effectiveness is derived by using patented NeedlePoint Bi-Polar Ionization (NPBI) technology and is a replication and acceleration of nature’s natural cleansing process. The system is installed in the aircraft’s existing environmental control system (ECS) and functions automatically whenever the ECS is running.

It electronically creates positive and negative ions from the hydrogen and oxygen molecules in the water vapor present in the air, which cleans and disinfects the interior of a large cabin aircraft in minutes. The system provides constant decontamination of the aircraft interior without using or introducing any chemicals.

“Although our system has been installed on a variety of aircraft models for several years, the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 brought the need to mitigate the spread of that virus and other pathogens into sharper focus,” added Hackney, “Our system is proven to neutralize viruses and bacteria and offers numerous other benefits to the air quality in the aircraft that ensure a safe and comfortable cabin environment.”

The system also removes odors, dust and pollen, sterilizes mold, neutralizes common industrial gases and reduces static electricity.

While much of the testing over the last several years has been around COVID-19 and its variants, successful neutralization of an array of pathogens has been achieved. Based on the system’s efficacy on the viruses and bacteria already tested, ACA is confident the system will be equally as effective on other viruses and bacteria. Ongoing testing ensures the system continues to provide essential protection.