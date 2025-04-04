EHang States No Impact on Operations from Recent U.S.–China Tariff Actions

EHang Holdings Limited stated that recent tariff developments between China and the United States are not expected to have material impact on the company’s operations.

Recent U.S. tariff adjustments on certain Chinese goods have triggered global market volatility, and EHang has experienced short-term share price fluctuations driven by market sentiment.

In response, the company hereby clarifies the following:

“Recent tariff measures announced by both governments are not expected to have any material impact on EHang’s operations. The company does not currently export its autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) or related products to the U.S. market, nor does it rely on U.S.-origin components in its manufacturing processes.

We do not use U.S.-restricted semiconductors, aerospace components or other controlled technologies. Our supply chain remains secure and independent, ensuring no operational disruption due to trade policy changes.”

With localized production capabilities and a growing international presence, EHang remains well positioned to maintain business continuity and pursue growth. The company will continue to monitor international trade dynamics and adapt proactively, while remaining committed to delivering innovative, safe and sustainable UAM solutions worldwide.