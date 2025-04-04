Lifestyle Aviation Named Tecnam Dealer in Major US Territory

LifeStyle Aviation has been appointed as an authorized Tecnam aircraft dealer for a major U.S. territory. This opens new opportunities for flight schools looking to expand and modernize their training fleets with Tecnam’s aircraft, including the P-Mentor, P2006T and P2010 models.

The partnership with Tecnam aligns with LifeStyle Aviation’s commitment to advancing general aviation through modern designs, new technology and a focus on safety and efficiency. Both companies are dedicated to supporting flight schools in their growth and ensuring pilots are trained in advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft.

Founder & CEO of LifeStyle Aviation John Armstrong stated, “Our goal is to continue helping flight schools grow and modernize while bringing options to market that help move general aviation forward. We’re excited to build on our success and broaden options for flight schools with Tecnam’s flight school-friendly line of aircraft.”

Chief Sales Officer of Tecnam Walter Da Costa added, “We are delighted to welcome LifeStyle Aviation to the Tecnam family as an official dealer. Their deep expertise in aircraft sales and fleet solutions makes them an ideal partner for expanding Tecnam’s presence in the U.S. market. This collaboration will help flight schools access the most innovative and efficient training aircraft, ensuring they stay ahead in an evolving aviation landscape.”

This new partnership will provide flight schools across the region with access to Tecnam’s training aircraft, supporting their expansion efforts and operational efficiency.