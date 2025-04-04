Iberia Maintenance Wins Best Sustainability Initiative 2025 at Aerospace Tech Week

Iberia Maintenance has been awarded the Best Sustainability Initiative 2025 award at the Aerospace Tech Review Ceremony, held during Aerospace Tech Week (ATW) in Munich this week, for its long-term sustainability strategy.

The Spanish MRO's winning candidacy was rooted in its comprehensive Sustainable Strategy, which includes three key objectives:

Scope 1: Utilization of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the engine test bench, resulting in a reduction of CO2 emissions by 130 tons of CO2 in 2024.

Scope 2: Commitment to reduce energy consumption by 20% by 2025 compared to 2022, while generating 10% of that energy through solar panels and using 100% renewable energy.

Scope 3: Enhancing internal repair capabilities to achieve 40% of repairs in-house. For outsourced parts repaired by vendors, Iberia Maintenance has an agreement with a logistics provider committed to reducing the carbon footprint by 20%.

This award is a recognition of Iberia Maintenance's dedication to innovation and the adoption of technologies that contribute to more sustainable aviation and MRO sectors.