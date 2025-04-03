Cornerstone Laid for Magnetic MRO’s New Hangar Complex at Tallinn Airport

Magnetic MRO, together with Tallinn Airport, has officially laid the cornerstone for a new 10,000 m² three-hangar maintenance complex.

Located in the southern section of the Airport City business district, the €14 million project will feature three hangars designed to accommodate narrow-body aircraft. '

Upon completion in Q4 2025, the new facility is expected to increase base maintenance capacity by 25-30%, expand aircraft painting capacity by 60-70% and extend service offerings while addressing the growing demand for MRO solutions.

According to Jan Kotka, managing director of Magnetic MRO, these newly built hangars will support expansion plans and further increase the operational scope.

"Hangar capacity has been a prevalent issue even before the pre-pandemic era, so expanding it to newly built facilities has been a natural progression yet an essential piece in our growth plans. Until now, Magnetic Group has focused solely on expanding into foreign markets. Today, we strengthened our focal maintenance basis locally, thanks to the forward-looking collaboration with Tallinn Airport. This will serve as the next step in scaling our efforts within Estonia, which will, in parallel, enhance Magnetic MRO's position in the European market," shared Jan Kotka.

"Airport City's mission is to build a business environment where aviation-linked companies can thrive," said Veiko Keerberg, chairman of the management board of Airport City AS.

"These new, state-of-the-art hangars serve this purpose by being more energy-efficient and meeting the highest international standards, " added Keerber.

Construction of the hangar complex began in autumn 2024, with completion scheduled toward the end of 2025.

The facility is being built in accordance with the latest energy-efficient and sustainable development standards. The hangar complex's construction partner is NOBE, a company with extensive industrial building development experience.