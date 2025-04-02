Unical Aviation Acquires Fleet of A320neo for Immediate Disassembly

Unical Aviation Inc. announced the acquisition of a fleet of Airbus A320neo airframes, launching the industry’s first dedicated disassembly program for the neo-family aircraft.

ecube will conduct the disassembly operations on the aircraft, which commence delivery in April of 2025. This program represents a step in Unical’s strategy to expand next-generation aftermarket material availability for the growing A320neo fleet.

“As the first to launch a disassembly effort on A320neo aircraft, Unical is staying ahead of the curve to meet the evolving needs of our airline and MRO customers,” said David Dicken, EVP of assets at Unical Aviation, “These assets will soon be transformed into high-demand material to support operators worldwide with cost-effective, timely aftermarket solutions.”

By proactively acquiring and disassembling these airframes, Unical hopes to accelerate the availability of next-gen components to the market and reduce turnaround times for critical maintenance.