Epic Aircraft Introduces the E1000 AX

Epic Aircraft announced the launch of its latest high-performance, single-engine, turbine model, the E1000 AX. Delivering the same performance as its predecessor E1000 GX, the E1000 AX is making its public debut April 1-6, 2025 at Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. This next-generation aircraft offers over 25 new features, including Garmin Autothrottle and Autoland.

“The E1000 AX is a testament to our team’s passionate and ongoing commitment to adding automated, safety-enhancing tools and technology for pilots and passengers,” said Doug King, CEO of Epic Aircraft, LLC, “We are dedicated to setting a new standard in safety as well as performance and comfort.”

Garmin Autothrottle, fully integrated with the G1000 NXi system, automatically manages engine power from takeoff to landing, ensuring optimal power settings and protecting against throttle rollback, overtemperature, and overtorque conditions. It also adjusts power in overspeed, underspeed and engine failure scenarios while considering flap and gear positions.

Garmin Autoland autonomously lands the airplane if a pilot is unable to fly. Passengers can activate Garmin Autoland by pushing an activation button. Autoland can also engage automatically when it determines the pilot is unable to fly the plane. Once engaged, Autoland will scan its options and choose the best airport for landing. It takes into consideration distance, runway length, fuel range and other factors.

After selecting a destination for landing, Autoland will head toward that runway while navigating around obstacles such as hazardous terrain or weather and will automatically communicate its intentions to both the flight’s passengers and air traffic control. When the airplane reaches its identified destination, Autoland will land the aircraft and shut down the engine.

Additional new features of the E1000 AX include the following:

Automatic Yaw Damper: Engages automatically after takeoff and before landing to maintain rudder coordination

Electronic Brake Hold: Electronically applies the brakes to prevent aircraft movement

Expansive Windscreen with CoolView Windows: Optimizes crew visibility, reduces glare and provides UV protection

Garmin GDL® 60 with PlaneSync™ Technology: Automates database updates, enables remote access to check the state of your airplane and simplifies flight plan entry

GRA 5500 Radar Altimeter: Increases positional awareness with above-ground (AGL) radio altitude

3D SafeTaxi & Taxiway Routing: Heightens positional awareness

8000 GWX™ 8000 StormOptix™ Weather Radar: Increases safety with real-time depiction of thunderstorms

True Blue Powe­r® Intelligent Lithium-Ion Batteries: Delivers longer life, higher voltage during engine starts and reduces maintenance costs

Powered by the Pratt & Whitney 1200 horsepower PT6-67A engine, the Epic E1000 AX single-engine turboprop flies at max cruise speeds of 333 knots, climbs at 4,000 feet per minute, operates up to 34,000 feet and offers a full fuel payload of 1,150 pounds.

“Our cockpit and cabin spaciousness and comfort is unmatched,” said King, “The E1000 AX features CoolView windows for both the cockpit and cabin. This advanced, gold barrier system blocks over 73% of infrared or heat coming through the windows. The cabin offers category-leading legroom, the cockpit accommodates pilots as tall as 6 ‘8″. And to the delight of pilots and passengers, everyone on board has access to high-speed Internet through Starlink.”

Coinciding with the launch of the E1000 AX, Epic is unveiling new paint schemes. The Skyline Collection includes eight innovative schemes and over 200 PPG paint colors.

“The E1000 AX delivers on its value proposition of advanced safety tools, state-of-the-art technology, first-class comfort, and unparalleled performance, utility and efficiency, ” said King, “This aircraft brings innovation to the forefront and addresses the needs of both owners/pilots as well as corporate flight departments.”