Duncan Aviation Debuts Refurbished Falcon 900B Interior

Duncan Aviation recently completed an interior refurbishment on a Falcon 900B at its facility in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The newly refurbished interior has a sleek, modern design featuring a neutral color palette with brown accents.

When envisioning the new interior, the owner sought a more contemporary aesthetic while ensuring the space remained soft and welcoming.

The refurbishment included nearly every aspect of the interior, with the exception of plating. Key updates involved the installation of new drinkrails and PSU overlay panels that modernize the look of the cabin. The drinkrails and cabinetry feature a new veneer finish.

Other key highlights of the interior refurbishment include a brown veneer, a fabric mid-cabin bulkhead and new carpeting.

“This aircraft stands as a testament to Duncan Aviation’s craftsmanship and commitment to delivering top-tier customization,” said Designer Jilli Sitkiewicz, “The result is an aircraft interior that is not only modern and stylish but also inviting and comfortable.”

The aircraft also left with a new flight deck experience after the installation of the InSight Flight Display System from Universal Avionics.