Weston Award Recognizes Crowley’s Commitment to Learning

On March 20, 2025, Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) recognized Jerry Crowley with its Leo Weston Award for Excellence in Government Service. Crowley is an FAA aviation safety inspector who was a professional protégé and friend to the award’s namesake.

Before commencing the regulatory discussion of ARSA’s Annual Repair Symposium, Managing Director and General Counsel Marshall Filler called the assembly to order for the special award presentation. Crowley was in attendance along with multiple agency colleagues and was unaware of his selection, which had been made in 2024. Its announcement held until it could be done with him physically present.

First bestowed in 2005 on Weston, the award recognizes an influential figure in ARSA’s birth by honoring individuals who embody his commitment to the industry. As an FAA official, Weston advocated for the creation of an organization to represent the interests of maintenance providers. Since then, he has been an inspiration for the association and its members. In his honor, ARSA regularly recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact in furthering the principles of good government.

“Unfortunately, we are running out of deserving recipients,” Filler said about the award, noting the association’s interest in bestowing it on professionals who knew Weston personally, “But we’re very thankful that some of them, including this year’s recipient, are still around.”

Crowley has been in federal service with the FAA for 35 years. Currently assigned to the Lincoln [Nebraska] Flight Standards District Office, he was a Department of Defense fleet manager before joining the agency in 1990. He has previously received the 2024 Vai Lipsky Integration Team Award from the FAA, which recognized his contribution to integration efforts in the Office of Aviation Safety.

“If you want to thank somebody for the seamless and pleasant experiences you’ve enjoyed working on issues that involve both Flight Standards and Aircraft Certification, talk to Jerry Crowley,” Filler said.

“I’m very undeserving of this award,” Crowley said upon the announcement. During his time on stage, he reflected on past discussions with ARSA, particularly exploring the philosophy behind the aviation safety rules.

“The regulations have history behind them, and you have to study the regulations to understand specifically what the original intent was,” Crowley said.

Focusing on this intent and then complying with the plain language of the rules are key tenets of ARSA’s advocacy that were informed by Weston’s wisdom.

“One thing Leo always taught me was, ‘Young man, you’re going to meet a lot of people in your aviation career that know a lot about aviation. But you’re never going to meet someone who knows everything about aviation. It’s your responsibility to learn something new every day in your job. If you don’t do that, you’re not doing your job.’ I have lived by that philosophy my entire career,” said Crowley.