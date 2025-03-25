TAG Prepares for the Arrival of the 6X

TAG Aviation anticipates the arrival of their new Falcon 6X, currently in Dassault Aviation’s completion facility in Little Rock.

This will be the first UK-registered Falcon 6X and will be available for charter.

The onboarding team at TAG Aviation for this aircraft have been monitoring the process and have overseen the development of the project throughout the manufacturing process on behalf of an existing TAG client. Most recently, the Type Certificate Data Sheet (TCDS) was approved by the UK CAA.

The aircraft is expected to arrive at the UK in June for the charter season. With a base in Luton, the aircraft will be positioned for both European and global charter trips.

“We are very proud to be taking delivery of this brand-new Falcon 6X and we’re excited to welcome it into the TAG Fleet. It will make a superb addition to our existing charter fleet in terms of comfort, safety and technology, and the 5,500nm range means it can connect our charter passengers with most business centers across the world from its base in London.” - Lauren Pittas, manager client relations, TAG Aviation Europe.