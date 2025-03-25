Airbus Showcases Hydrogen Aircraft Technologies During 2025 Airbus Summit

During the 2025 Airbus Summit, Airbus outlined plans to prepare a next-generation single-aisle aircraft that could enter service in the second half of the 2030s, as well as its revised ZEROe project roadmap to mature the technologies associated with hydrogen-powered flight.

At the Summit, Airbus reconfirmed its commitment to bring a commercially viable hydrogen aircraft to market and presented some of the technology building blocks that will enable a fully electric, fuel-cell powered commercial aircraft.

Airbus Head of Future Programs Bruno Fichefeux said, “Hydrogen is at the heart of our commitment to decarbonize aviation. While we've adjusted our roadmap, our dedication to hydrogen-powered flight is unwavering. Just as we saw in the automotive sector, fully electric aircraft powered by hydrogen fuel cells have the potential in the longer term to revolutionize air transport for the better, complementing the sustainable aviation fuel pathway.”

These technologies were showcased as part of a new concept of a hydrogen aircraft powered by four 2-megawatt electric propulsion engines, each driven by a fuel cell system that converts hydrogen and oxygen into electrical energy. The four fuel cell systems would be supplied via two liquid hydrogen tanks. This concept will continue to be refined over the coming years as additional tests will help mature the technologies associated with hydrogen storage and distribution, as well as with the propulsion systems.

Airbus Head of the ZEROe Project Glenn Llewellyn added, “Over the last five years, we have explored multiple hydrogen-propulsion concepts, before down-selecting this fully electric concept. We are confident it could provide the necessary power density for a hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft and could evolve as we mature the technology. In the coming years, we will concentrate on advancing the storage, distribution and propulsion systems, while also advocating for the regulatory framework needed to ensure these aircraft can take flight.”

In 2023, Airbus demonstrated a 1.2MW hydrogen-propulsion system, and in 2024, end-to-end testing of an integrated fuel cell stack, electric motors, gearboxes, inverters and heat exchangers was completed.

To address liquid hydrogen handling and distribution challenges in flight, Airbus, in collaboration with Air Liquide Advanced Technologies, has developed the Liquid Hydrogen BreadBoard (LH2BB) in Grenoble, France.

Integrated ground testing is planned for 2027 at the Electric Aircraft System Test House in Munich, combining the propulsive bench and hydrogen distribution system for comprehensive system validation.