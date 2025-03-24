Intelligent Energy and CAA Partner to Test Safety of Commercial Hydrogen Flights

A new partnership between Intelligent Energy (IE) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) brings the UK closer to offering commercial zero-emission hydrogen-powered flights.

The collaboration will help ensure the safe operation of the first generation of fuel-cell-powered passenger aircraft that are predicted to start this decade.

Intelligent Energy partnered with Boeing in 2008 to achieve the first manned flight powered by a fuel cell.

Today, the company continues its work in hydrogen aviation, with innovations including a proprietary water injection cooling system.

IE’s 300kW IE-FLIGHT 300 (F300) product, launched in July 2024, has been designed to meet the needs of the first commercial zero-emission aircraft. It will power the Part 23 aircraft (with up to 19 seats) and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The first deliveries are planned for 2027.

IE has been selected by the CAA to contribute to the second round of its UK Hydrogen Challenge, an initiative preparing the aerospace industry for the transition to hydrogen as a zero-carbon aviation fuel. IE’s primary role will be to advance the safety and certification standards for fuel cell-based propulsion systems, ensuring their compliance with aviation regulations and expediting their integration into commercial use.

Head of Business Development for IE-FLIGHT at Intelligent Energy Jonathan Douglas-Smith said, “The UK is on track to lead the world in hydrogen fuel systems, but achieving zero-emission aviation requires more than just technological breakthroughs – it demands close collaboration between innovators and regulators.”

Douglas-Smith continued, “With our deep expertise in fuel cell design, manufacturing and real-world applications, we are uniquely positioned to bridge this gap. Our involvement in the UK Hydrogen Challenge keeps us at the forefront of zero-emission aviation while also shaping the future regulatory landscape for sustainable flight.”

The UK Hydrogen Challenge was launched in 2024, and trials in this second phase will run for three years.

“The long-term nature of the collaboration reflects the significance of the opportunity,” Douglas-Smith added. “Ultimately, this work will be instrumental in refining hydrogen fuel cell systems to meet aviation safety standards and accelerate their certification. We’re proud of our role in the project, which helps keep the UK a world-leader in hydrogen propulsion.”