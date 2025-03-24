Former FAA Administrator Billy Nolen Joins ZeroAvia

ZeroAvia has appointed former FAA administrator Billy Nolen as a senior strategy & regulatory advisor to the company. An experienced safety expert, airline executive and pilot, Nolen will work with ZeroAvia’s team to expedite the push towards certification of both its 600kW electric propulsion system and its full hydrogen-electric powertrains.

ZeroAvia recently announced its receipt of a FAA G-1 issue paper for its 600kW electric propulsion system. The company is also working to certify its first full hydrogen-electric powertrain – ZA600 – with the UK CAA.

Nolen spent more than 25 years with American Airlines, including as a pilot operating narrowbody and wide-body aircraft. His career as a pilot was followed by roles focused on safety with American, Qantas and Westjet, before he joined the FAA, first as associate administrator for safety, later as acting administrator.

Since departing his role at the FAA in June 2023, Nolen has served as Archer Aviation’s chief regulatory affairs officer and will continue in this role, splitting his time between both of the aerospace scale-ups.

Founder & CEO of ZeroAvia Val Miftakhov said, “Billy’s expertise on safety and the regulatory landscape will be another big advantage for ZeroAvia as we seek to certify our first engine and enter into service. We are seeing great traction with the regulators who understand that this is a global race to deliver the aircraft propulsion systems of the future, and that safely certifying these technologies at pace creates a huge industrial opportunity. We’re excited to leverage Billy’s experience in this direction.”

Nolen added, “We are on the cusp of a shift towards alternative propulsion systems and new aircraft modalities that is going to be the most exciting time in aviation since the dawning of the jet age. I could not be more thrilled to be joining one of the standout pioneers and look forward to helping the team make history by obtaining the company’s first type certificates.”