S.A.F.E. Structure Designs Contracted for Custom Aircraft Maintenance Crane for Presidential Aircraft

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs has been awarded a contract by L3Harris Technologies to design, engineer and manufacture a custom aircraft maintenance crane for Air Force One and Air Force Two. This crane will be used to install and remove the radome on the presidential aircraft, ensuring mission readiness, operational efficiency and safety.

S.A.F.E. Structure Designs previously engineered and manufactured two custom cranes that are actively supporting maintenance operations on Air Force Two. This new contract expands S.A.F.E. Structure’s contribution to presidential fleet maintenance, providing a precision-engineered solution that enhances aircraft maintenance efficiency and safety standards.

“Our team at S.A.F.E. Structure is humbly honored to support the operational readiness of Air Force One and Air Force Two, ensuring that these aircraft remain mission-ready for the President of the United States,” said Johnny Buscema Jr., president & CEO of S.A.F.E. Structure Designs.