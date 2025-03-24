San José Mineta International Airport Celebrates LEED Silver Certification

San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) recently received LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification of its new, 22,600 square foot facilities administration and fleet maintenance buildings.



The facilities were designed and built by Overaa Construction in partnership with MARJANG Architecture, the same team behind the LEED Silver-certified aircraft rescue and firefighting facility (ARFF), completed in March 2022.

“Congratulations to San José Mineta International Airport on the LEED Silver certification of its new facilities administration and fleet maintenance buildings,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan, “The City of San José’s Green Building Policies demonstrate our commitment to protecting the environment and we are proud that our Airport continues to achieve new sustainability milestones.”

“I am so proud of SJC’s workforce who achieved LEED silver certification for these buildings,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire, “It reflects our continued dedication to the environment and the community by building sustainable facilities and seeking ways to reduce operating costs. The City of San José’s LEED-certified buildings have demonstrated measurable energy efficiency, water conservation and improved air and water quality.”



"SJC is committed to environmental stewardship, and I am very proud of the strides that we have made thus far in our sustainability journey, with more to come," said SJC Director of Aviation Mookie Patel, "This LEED Silver Certification comes just months after SJC’s Level 2 certification in the Airport Carbon Accreditation program. We are grateful to the City of San José for their support with this project, and to Overaa Construction and MARJANG Architecture for bringing SJC’s vision of a modern, sleek and eco-friendly building to life.”



The facilities administration and fleet maintenance buildings consist of two structures: a one-story maintenance facility—allowing airport vehicles to be serviced onsite—and a two-story building with trade shops on the first floor and administrative offices on the second floor. It also includes 65,000 square feet of site area.



Sixty-eight SJC staff and three fleet staff are based at the new campus, which is located at 1126 Coleman Avenue. The project broke ground on June 14, 2023 and attained substantial completion on June 26, 2024.

Equipped with modern technology, desks and collaborative spaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking SJC’s airfield, it provides a modern and human-centric working environment for SJC’s facilities maintenance and engineering team. With 15 EV parking spaces and LED lighting, the facility is photovoltaic (PV) ready.

LEED certification provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings, which offer environmental, social and governance benefits. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement, backed by an industry of committed organizations and individuals.