Chief Financial Officer Dr. William Willms leaves Lufthansa Technik

Dr. William Willms will leave the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik, and Lufthansa Group, at his own request and effective March 31, 2025. In his four-year tenure, he was responsible for finance, IT, purchasing, infrastructure and legal affairs.

Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board Grazia Vittadini said, “I would like to sincerely thank William Willms for his outstanding contribution on the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik, and for his dedication to the company over the 13 prior years. His contribution has played a significant role in shaping Lufthansa Technik’s strong position today. I wish him all the best for his future, both personally and professionally, and great success in all his endeavors.”

Willms was appointed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik in September 2021. After working in the financial sector, he joined the Lufthansa Group in 2008, where he initially held various positions in the finance department of Lufthansa Technik. He was later responsible for strategy as executive vice president of the Lufthansa Group.

“I had a great time at Lufthansa Technik and the Lufthansa Group,” said Willms, “Now it's time for me to change my focus once again, which I'm really looking forward to.”

A decision about his successor will be made shortly.