GA-ASI Earns EMAR/FR 145 Approval for MQ-9A and MQ-9B Platforms

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. has received EMAR/FR 145 maintenance organization approval for component maintenance from DSAE.

EMAR/FR 145 certification authorizes organizations to perform maintenance while ensuring adherence to safety, reliability and documentation requirements.

GA-ASI’s EMAR/FR 145 approval allows the company to issue EMAR Form 1s (Return to Service forms) for components serviced by the approved maintenance organization, confirming the safety and airworthiness of the equipment. This recognition applies to GA-ASI’s maintenance activities at its Poway and Adelanto, California, facilities and covers CAT C (component maintenance) services.

“This approval is a significant achievement for GA-ASI, positioning the company to better serve international customers, especially military users of our MQ-9A and MQ-9B UAS platforms,” said Sam Richardson, GA-ASI vice president of sustainment, “The ability to leverage the EMAR/FR 145 certification streamlines the company’s processes, reduces costs and accelerates future airworthiness pursuits, as many future customers will recognize this certification rather than requiring a full, independent certification process.”

For GA-ASI, the approval reduces future oversight costs by leveraging the DSAE Audit Team’s oversight activities, ensuring a more efficient and cost-effective certification process for future non-French EMAR customers. For customers, the EMAR/FR 145 approval provides a framework recognized internationally, offering a streamlined maintenance certification process. The recognition agreements between EMAR and non-EMAR countries allow future customers to leverage GA-ASI’s French approval.