Sherwin-Williams Announces 4 New Model Types for Its Aircraft Color Visualizer

Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings has added four new aircraft types for its Aircraft Color Visualizer. This web-based tool allows plane owners, paint shops, aircraft scheme and livery designers, original equipment manufacturers and aviation enthusiasts to create and envision aircraft color combinations in a fully interactive experience.

The interactive tool allows users to choose from numerous aircraft models—ranging from a kit aircraft to a heavy jet—to customize with any Sherwin-Williams aircraft color and view the combination on screen. The pre-designed schemes can integrate one base color and up to three accents, in both solids and metallics.

“The overwhelming popularity among our core audience—aircraft owners, scheme designers, paint shops and now even enthusiasts—has compelled us to expand our model palette to 10 different aircraft types,” says Julie Voisin, Sherwin-Williams market segment manager for aerospace, original equipment automotive interiors and commercial vehicle refinish.

Voisin continues, “For the expansion of these aircraft models, a Cessna 182, Beech Baron, Kodiak 100 and Pilatus PC-12 were used for inspiration. This brings our total to 10 different aircraft types that can be demonstrated.”

The latest plane types added to visualizer offerings include:

High Wing Piston

Light Twin

High Wing Turbo Prop

Low Wing Turbo Prop

The new models were added to the existing visualizer models, which already included a kit plane, single piston, twin turboprop, light business jet, heavy business jet and helicopter.

The visualizer tool features two designs for each of the 10 aircraft options, allowing the user to switch between them and spin the aircraft to see the colors from a variety of angles. The Aircraft Color Visualizer allows users to print, save and share their finished designs. They also can be referred to a professional aircraft designer to fulfill their specific design.