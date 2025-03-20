TrueNoord Appoints Sean O’Riordan as Strategic Planning & Analysis Manager

TrueNoord announces Sean O’Riordan in the new role of strategic planning & analysis (SP&A) Manager.

O’Riordan, who will be based in TrueNoord’s Dublin office, joins the business with over a decade of experience in aircraft leasing and finance and a background in commercial planning and analysis.

O’Riordan comments, “My previous roles at SMBC Aviation Capital and Goshawk allowed me to develop deep expertise in financial modelling, deal structuring, and transaction analysis, through working on key restructurings, lease transitions, and portfolio acquisitions. I bring a highly analytical approach to commercial forecasting and strategic planning and am excited to apply these skills in support of TrueNoord’s operations and growth objectives.”

Responsible for providing financial forecasting models and critical business insights to aid commercial policies and strategic decision-making, O’Riordan will also work closely with Freshstream on financial strategy and equity initiatives.

Paul Murphy, TrueNoord CFO, adds, “TrueNoord has a dynamic culture, strong upwards trajectory, and ambitious vision for growth in the regional aircraft leasing sector. Our successful bond issuance and commitment to expanding our global presence reflect the Company’s long-term investment approach. We are proud to attract and retain the very best people in the industry and, having worked with Sean previously, I know from first-hand experience that he will be a great addition to the team.”