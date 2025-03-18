Elevate MRO Partners with JSX for Light Maintenance Services at BJC and SLC

Elevate MRO has announced a partnership air carrier JSX to perform light maintenance services at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC).

JSX flies passengers between private terminals on 30-seat Embraer aircraft and offers a category of flying it calls ‘hop-on jet service’ for all, providing an accessible charter jet travel experience.

Elevate MRO's light maintenance services for JSX include routine inspections and servicing to ensure optimal aircraft safety, performance, quick turn repairs and troubleshooting. Certified technicians will also provide comprehensive maintenance support.

“Our partnership with JSX represents an exciting opportunity to showcase Elevate MRO’s dedication to safety, efficiency, and excellence,” said Jim Slack, president at Elevate MRO, “JSX’s unique approach to air travel aligns with our commitment to providing top-tier, tailored maintenance solutions.”