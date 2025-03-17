ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa Completes Dassault-Approved Modification Work on Falcon 900EX

ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has recently completed a 2C heavy maintenance check on a Dassault Falcon 900EX that included additional work, such as removing and reinstalling the wing’s outermost surface and modifying the wing’s dry bay.

This major modification which adds a sealed boundary area in the wing structural fuel tank, acts as a safety buffer and an extra layer of protection to the aircraft in case of damage.

This process required extensive labour hours and involved the removal and reinstallation of around 2,000 screws.

A cabin interior refurbishment and the overhaul of the landing gear were done additionally during the scheduled 2C check to minimise aircraft downtime.

The aircraft owner is a repeat customer of the Johannesburg’s Lanseria International Airport centre. Vince Goncalves, Regional VP Africa for ExecuJet MRO Services, says: “Falcon operators prefer to send their aircraft to us because we are a factory-owned Falcon service centre that has an experienced local workforce trained by Dassault,” says Goncalves.

“We support all in-production Falcon models at our facility. With the growing number of Falcons in the region, we look forward to more line and base maintenance work coming to the facility,” he adds.

Dassault’s three-engine Falcons are popular with African operators due to their range and airport runway performance, particularly in ‘hot and high’ flying conditions.

Separately, ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa has also concluded 1C inspection on a South African-registered Falcon 50B.