AEGEAN Discloses New Order for the A321neo

AEGEAN has disclosed an order with Airbus for an additional eight A321neo aircraft. The aircraft will enable AEGEAN to grow its networks and support its expansion plan.

With this latest aircraft order, AEGEAN’s total direct orderbook with Airbus stands at 60 A320neo Family with 37 aircraft already delivered.

Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN’s CEO, commented, “The expansion of our investment plan with the additional order of eight Airbus A321neo aircraft is essential for achieving our growth objectives and further enhancing the competitiveness of our operations. It is also clear that we have a strong preference for the larger-capacity and extended-range version offered by the A321neo type, which will soon represent two-thirds of our Airbus fleet.”

Benoit de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the commercial aircraft business said, "We are delighted that AEGEAN has once again chosen the fuel-efficient A321neo. This decision underscores AEGEAN's commitment to operational excellence and enhancing the passenger experience. We value our collaboration with the largest Greek airline and look forward to continuing our partnership, supporting their growth plans within Europe and beyond.”

By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings more than 20% fuel savings and CO₂ reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft, while offering an especially wide single-aisle cabin.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A321neo aircraft is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030.

To date more than 6,800 A321neo have been ordered by more than 85 customers worldwide.