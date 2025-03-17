Robinson Helicopter Company Reveals Upgraded R66 NXG at VERTICON 2025

Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC) shared two new R66 helicopters as part of the refreshed R66 NxGTM at Verticon in Dallas. The announcement coincides with the 15th anniversary of the original R66, which began production in 2010. The R66 NxG offers new technology and standard safety equipment, including an impact-resistant windshield and a two-axis autopilot standard. The R66 NxG also includes updated materials and new paint schemes while remaining mission capable.

To simplify the ordering process, Robinson Helicopter is now offering the next generation R66 NxG in three trim levels. The base trim is the Southwood, for buyers who need a capable workhorse without every upgrade. The mid-grade trim, Palo Verde, includes optional upgraded avionics, additional premium leather interior colors and an all-new exterior paint design. A Limited-Edition aircraft called the Riviera also joins the lineup of the NxG family.

"Every Robinson Helicopter is designed and assembled in Torrance, California, by our dedicated team of over 1,200 employees," said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. "To honor our hometown, we've named each new trim package after nearby neighborhoods, the Southwood; the Palo Verde; and the Riviera. This unique touch allows our employees and neighbors to share a piece of Torrance with every new R66 NxG."

The Lineup:

SOUTHWOOD: The base-level NxG trim is Southwood. Southwood comes standard with Garmin G500H 700P/700P TXi avionics and a 2-axis Garmin autopilot, two interior color choices of Stone or Graphite, an impact- resistant windshield and new LED landing lights.

PALO VERDE: The Palo Verde is equipped with Garmin G500H 700P/700P TXi or an optional 1060/700P TXi flight display, as well as Garmin GTN 750Xi GPS, Synthetic Vision, Navigation and Communications, GDL 60 Datalink and 2-axis Garmin autopilot. Sun visors and ambient overhead lighting are standard on this trim while footwell lighting is available as an option. Design features include a Sand leather interior option and a new exterior paint scheme in a variety of standard and metallic paints.

RIVIERA LIMITED EDITION: Only available for order in the next 12 months with a limited number to be built, the Riviera offers advanced Garmin avionics and a 3-axis autopilot. This aircraft also includes a Midnight + Umber interior. The headliner is made of Alcantara fabric, while the seats are offered in midnight leather, accented with laser-etched suede inserts. In a departure from previous Robinson Helicopter models, the Riviera includes light wood flooring. The aircraft’s exterior features a color-block pattern in three new paint colors.