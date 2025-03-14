Omni and Airbus to Support Entry Into Service of H160 for Petrobras

Omni taxi Aéreo has signed a multi-services HCare Initial contract to support the entry into service of three H160 helicopters. The next-generation helicopters are expected to begin operations in May 2025 and will provide offshore transportation services for Brazilian energy market industry.

This multi-services contract will provide support services including parts replacement, training, technical assistance, and flight analysis services. Omni taxi Aéreo intends to use up to five H160 helicopters to support offshore operations in Brazil.

“Reliability and performance are critical to our offshore operations and the H160 will play a key role in meeting the high expectation of Petrobras,” said Paulo Couto, CEO of Omni Taxi Aéreo, “This comprehensive support package will enable us to deliver safe and efficient service while maintaining the highest operational standards. We look forward to this close collaboration with the Airbus teams, bringing this innovative new helicopter into our fleet and ensuring continued success in our missions.”

“Offshore aviation demands excellence, commitment and a continuous focus on innovation, and the upcoming entry into service of the H160 in Brazil reinforce our purpose and responsibility both for OEM and end users. I thank Airbus for seeing Brazil through the prism of development, technical expertise and innovation, and to Helibras for strengthening the progress of the helicopter industry in our country,” said Daniel Gago, Upstream Logistics executive manager of Petrobras.

“We are proud to support Omni and Petrobras as they introduce the H160 into their operations,” said Romain Trapp, executive vice president of customer support & services at Airbus Helicopters, “Ensuring a smooth entry into service is our top priority, and our team is fully committed to providing the expertise and resources needed for a seamless transition. We look forward to working closely with them to maximize this next-generation aircraft’s performance in offshore operations.”

These H160s, purchased by the lessor GD Helicopter Finance (GDHF), are the first helicopters delivered under the comprehensive 50 aircraft deal between Airbus Helicopters and GDHF announced in April 2024. They will be the first helicopter of this model to operate in the energy sector in Latin America. The demand for medium helicopters in the Latin American energy sector over the next decade is expected to exceed 40 units.