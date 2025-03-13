Airbus Concludes VERTICON 2025 with Commitments for 118 Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters wraps up the 2025 edition of VERTICON with 118 commitments, including 63 firm orders, from customers worldwide for a variety of its multi-mission helicopters.



Major highlights included more than 74 commitments for the H140, the new light twin-engined multi-mission helicopter that was unveiled at the show. Emergency medical services will be the first mission to enter into service for the H140. Major HEMS operators in the U.S. and in Europe — Global Medical Response, ADAC Luftrettung, ÖAMTC Flugrettung, Air Methods, Stat MedEvac, Metro Aviation, and DRF Luftrettung — signed orders and letters of intent for the helicopter.



“The H140 was designed by customers for customers. Signing with some of the world’s most prominent EMS operators shows that the H140 has hit the mark,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “I would like to thank our customers for placing their trust in Airbus. The essential missions they perform with our helicopters is a tremendous source of pride for everyone in the company. VERTICON has proved to be a key moment in the year to connect with our customers and to celebrate what they do,” he added.



The H160 has started commercial offshore operations with operator PHI Aviation for Shell after an innovative route-proving programme. Brazilian operator Omni signed a multi-services HCare contract ahead of the start of operations for Petrobras. New York State Police will become the first law enforcement agency in the U.S. to operate the H160 after announcing an order for one H160 and three H145 helicopters.



On the Support and Services side, Westair Helicopters signed an HCare contract to support the entry into service of its H225 fleet for offshore energy missions in Namibia. GDAT, one of China’s most prominent helicopter operators, has signed an HCare In-Service contract with Airbus to cover ten H225 helicopters that perform multiple missions such as emergency services and forest protection in the country.



Airbus Helicopters also performed demo flights during VERTICON with an H175, H160, H145 and an H125 IFR aircraft using 30% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), underlining the company’s ongoing commitment to use SAF whenever possible.





