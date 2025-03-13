Cessna Citation X and X+ Customers Benefit from Starlink High-Speed Internet Availability

Textron Aviation today announced an additional high-speed internet connectivity solution for the Cessna Citation X and X+ following the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) issuance of AeroMech’s Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for Starlink high-speed internet connectivity. AeroMech’s STC utilizes Starlink’s constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to provide more reliable connectivity over land, water and remote areas, where traditional in-flight Wi-Fi may not have service.

“Textron Aviation knows customers are after connectivity solutions which elevate their in-flight experience and helps them achieve their mission," said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. "Offering Starlink for the Cessna Citation X and X+ positions our customers to experience cutting-edge technology, providing them with one of the best possible in-flight connectivity and aviation experiences available today.”