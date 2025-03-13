Cessna Citation X and X+ Customers Benefit from Starlink High-Speed Internet Availability
Textron Aviation today announced an additional high-speed internet connectivity solution for the Cessna Citation X and X+ following the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) issuance of AeroMech’s Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for Starlink high-speed internet connectivity. AeroMech’s STC utilizes Starlink’s constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to provide more reliable connectivity over land, water and remote areas, where traditional in-flight Wi-Fi may not have service.
Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker customers receive factory-direct support, maintenance and modifications by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, through a global network of service and part centers, mobile service units and 24/7 1CALL AOG support.
“Textron Aviation knows customers are after connectivity solutions which elevate their in-flight experience and helps them achieve their mission," said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. "Offering Starlink for the Cessna Citation X and X+ positions our customers to experience cutting-edge technology, providing them with one of the best possible in-flight connectivity and aviation experiences available today.”
Customers can schedule the upgrade for installation at North American Textron Aviation Service Centers and select International Service Centers. AeroMech’s STC utilizes Starlink’s “standalone system” that consists of an antenna, power supply and router, and only requires power input from the aircraft. Learn more about the upgrade here.